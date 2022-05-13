MeT Predicts Rains In Plains, Snowfall In Higher Reaches In J&K From May 16

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday forecast “widespread” moderate rain and thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places and snowfall over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir from May 16 to 18.

“Today, weather most likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy turning generally cloudy and windy towards late afternoon,” an official of the local meteorological department here told GNS. “Same weather most likely to prevail till May 16,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, widespread moderate rain/thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places of Jammu & Kashmir and snow over higher reaches is most likely during May 16th (evening)-18th.” He said there are 70% chances for rain and snowfall during the time.

Meanwhile the meteorological department official here said Srinagar recorded a low of 14.1°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.5°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 7.5°C last night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.7°C against 11.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.5 °C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.9°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.7°C against 26.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 12.3°C, the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print