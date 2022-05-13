KU Chemistry Professor, Teacher, Cop Dismissed For ‘Security Of State’

Srinagar: The J&K government on Friday terminated the services of three employees including a Professor in the Chemistry Department, University of Kashmir, under Article 311(2) (c) of the Constitution of India. Two other employees dismissed without holding inquiry include a policeman from Doda and a teacher from Kupwara district.

So far, since May last year, the government has sacked around three dozen employees invoking Article 311.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Altaf Hussain Pandit, Professor in Chemistry Department, University of Kashmir son of Ghulam Hassan Pandit of Wadoora Bala, Sopore are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads an order by the government, .

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Altaf Hussain Pandit, Professor in Chemistry Department, University of Kashmir,” the order reads, adding, “Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Altaf Hussain Pandit, Professor in Chemistry Department, University of Kashmir from service, with immediate effect.”

Similar worded order has been passed against Ghulam Rasool, SgCt, J&K Police, son of Ghulam Mustafa Malik of Bharath Bagla, District Doda and Mohammad Maqbool Hajam, Teacher, School Education Department son of Abdul Ahad Hajam of Gangbugh Lolab, at present Sogam Lolab near Block office, Sogam Road. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print