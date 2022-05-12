Pak Foreign Minister writes to top UN officials highlighting Kashmir issue
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written a letter to the top UN officials highlighting the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General was sent on May 10, it said.
The letter apprises them, in particular, of India’s alleged attempt to carry out demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, FO said.
The minister underscored that “these illegal measures constitute flagrant violation of international law”, including the UN Charter and the relevant Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it added.
He urged the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the grave implications of the “illegal delimitation” and remind India that Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute pending resolution, and it should refrain from bringing about any demographic changes.