ADG BSF visits forward areas along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu: Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF (Western Command) P V Rama Sastry on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch and reviewed the security situation there, officials said.

Sastry’s two-day visit to the Jammu frontier, which began on Tuesday, comes in the backdrop of uncovering of a cross-border tunnel in the Samba sector recently.

“On his two-day visit to Jammu frontier, Sastry today visited forward areas of LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors accompanied by IG BSF Jammu D K Boora and other senior officers of this frontier,” DIG BSF S P S Sandhu said.

He reviewed the security situation along the LoC, Sandhu added.

DIG BSF, Rajouri sector, and battalion commanders briefed the ADG about on the ground complexities of management, overall deployment of the troops and domination plan of the LoC area under prevailing security scenario, he said.

Sastry also visited the vital areas in Poonch and Rajouri sectors and examined the operational preparedness of field formations, Sandhu said.

He visited sensitive Forward Defended Localities (FDL) and took stock of the security situation and applauded officers and troops for their professional acumen in safeguarding the LoC, the DIG SBF said.

The relentless efforts of the BSF has foiled evil designs of anti-national elements,” Sastry said.

On Tuesday, Sastry reviewed the security situation along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier. He visited Samba and Kathua sectors where he took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations.

He also visited the recently detected tunnel site in the Samba area, officials said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print