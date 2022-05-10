Schedule announced for Hajj orientation programme for pilgrims

SRINAGAR: The State Haj Committee has announced dates and venues for the compulsory Haj orientation cum training programme for selected pilgrims hailing from different districts of Kashmir division.

As per an official handout all the selected pilgrims of district Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are hereby informed that a Training Programme about Mansik-e-Haj and other logistics will be conducted in their respective districts as per schedule given below.

The orientation for pilgrims from Tehsil Anantnag, Sallar, Kokernag, and Larnoo will be held at Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag on 12th May, 2022 from10:30 AM.

Similarly, for pilgrims from Tehsil Shangus, Dooru, Qazigund, Shahabad Bala, the training shall be provided on 14th May, 2022 at Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag from 10:30 AM

Also, for pilgrims from Tehsil Mattan, Pahalgam, Bijbehara, Srigufwara, the training shall be provided on 17th May, 2022 at Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag from 10:30 AM

For pilgrims from Tehsil Baramulla, Uri, Boniyar, Dangiwacha, Rohama, Sopore, Watrgam, Zanigeer and Dangerpora, the training shall be provided on 12th May, 2022 at Masjid-i-Baitul Mukarramah, Baramulla from 10:00 AM.

Similarly, for pilgrims from Tehsil Pattan, Khoi, Wagoora Kreeri, Singpora, Tangmarg, Kunzer and Karhama, the training shall be provided on 14th May, 2022 at Town Hall, Kunzer from 10:00 AM.

For pilgrims from Tehsil Budgam, Khansahib, Narabal, Magam, Khag and Beerwah, the training shall be provided on 12th May, 2022 at Jamia Masjid Sharief, Ompora from 10:00 AM.

Also, for pilgrims from Tehsil Chadoora, Kanipora, Chararisharief, and BK Pora, the training shall be provided on 14th May, 2022 at Hanfiya Jamiya Masjid, Raheema, Chadoora from 10:00AM

For pilgrims from Bandipora district, the training shall be provided on 11th May, 2022 at Peer Masjid, Bandipora from 10:00 AM.

Also, for pilgrims from Ganderbal district, the training shall be provided on 14th May, 2022 at Markazia Hanfia Jamia Masjid, Behama and Ganderbal from 10:00 AM.

For pilgrims from Tehsil Kupwara, Dragmulla, Trahgam, Kralpora, Keran, Machil, Sogam, Lalpora and Tangdar, the training shall be provided on 14th May, 2022 at Jamia Masjid, Kupwara from 10:00 AM.

Also, for pilgrims from Tehsil Handwara, Langate, Kralgund, Qaziabad, Bilgam, Zachaldara and Kalamabad, the training shall be provided on 16th May, 2022 at Town Hall, Handwara from 10:00 AM.

For pilgrims from Pulwama district, the training shall be provided on 12th May, 2022 at Hazrat Mir Saheb Jamia Masjid Sharief, Washbugh, SBI, Pulwama from 10:00 AM.

For pilgrims from Kulgam district, the training shall be provided on 11th May, 2022 at Jamia Masjid, Kulgam from 10:00 AM.

For pilgrims from Shopian district, the training shall be provided on 12th May, 2022 at Jamia Masjid Sharief, Shopian from 10:00 AM.

Besides, the handout further read that the Training Schedule in respect of the rest of the districts shall be published soon.

