Govt Seeks Details on Pre-mature Transfers Since April 2021

Srinagar: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sought details related to pre-mature transfers made since April 2021 from each of the administrative secretaries within a period of one week.

Detailing out the issue, a directive in this regard, says that Para-C of the Government Order Number 861-GAD of 2010 dated 28/07/2010 provides for ‘Tenure of Postings’ which also include provisions relating to ‘premature transfers’. “However it has been observed that premature transfers are being effected without following the provisions of the Transfer policy and procedure thereof”, it reads.

The administrative secretaries, by virtue of the directive, have been as such obligated to provide information to premature transfers with effect from April 2021 till date within a week’s time positively. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print