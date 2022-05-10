4 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Four Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with zero deaths, an official bulletin said.
It said that three cases were reported in Jammu and one in Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 454113.
Moreover, four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, 02 from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 19,769 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,27,98,448.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin informs that Jammu reported 03 cases and Srinagar reported 01 case while no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.