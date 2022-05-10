2 civilians injured in ongoing Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two civilians were injured, one of the critically, amid gunfight between militants and joint team of police and army in Pandoshan area of south Kahsmir’s Shopian district on Monday.
“Encounter has started at Pandoshan area of #Shopian.
Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow” police said in a tweet. “During initial cordon & search operation, (militants) fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two civilians got injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical,” police said in a tweet. “Cordon strengthened, details shall follow.”
Meanwhile, there was brief encounter between militants and government forces in Shirmal Zainapora Shopian.
After day long searches did not culminate into fresh firelight, the cordon-and-search-operation was called off, sources said. (GNS)