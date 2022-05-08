Woman sustains critical head injuries after being beaten by husband, in-laws in Baramulla

Baramulla: A 28-year-old mother of two kids suffered head injuries and is battling for her life at a Srinagar hospital after she was allegedly beaten up by her in-laws in Keeri village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Family members of the victim while talking to news agency-Kashmir news observer (KNO) said that she was beaten by her husband and in-laws on Eid day due to which she has suffered critical injuries and is battling for her life in ICU at SKIMS Soura hospital.

“Soon after the incident, she was initially referred to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kreeri from where she was shifted to SKIMS Soura hospital for special treatment,” they said, adding that she is undergoing treatment in the hospital as she received deep wounds on head and other body parts.

Narrating the incident, the brother of the victim said that her sister was being harassed continuously by her husband and in-laws ever since their marriage. “They try to kill her citing reasons of dowry,” he said and demanded immediate arrest of the accused and strong punishment to them.

The incident also sparked massive protest demanding strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, a police official said that a case had been registered under relevant sections of laws.

The official said that the victim’s husband has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is going on. (KNO)

