6 Gujjar organisations thank PM for grant of political reservation to STs

Jammu: Six main organisations of Gujjars and Bakerwals Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting political reservation to STs of Jammu and Kashmir.

They also welcomed the Delimitation Commission’s final notification reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

In a joint statement Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust Jammu, Tribal Research & Cultural Foundation Jammu, Akhil Bhartiya Gurjar Mahasabha Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Joint Forum Reasi, Gujjar Bakarwal Ithad Council Rajouri and Sarimastaan Tribal Gurjar Welfare Foundation Poonch stated that reservation of nine seats including six in Jammu and 03 in Kashmir Division for tribals (STs) in J&K assembly is a step that will prove historic towards empowerment of tribal communities.

The statement reads that though the Gujjars and Bakerwals were declared ST in 1991 but it took 31 years of wait for the tribes to get political reservation in 2022, which is a part of their legitimate rights as STs.

It said the political reservation granted to ST will empower Gujjars and Bakerwals are a major tribal group in Jammu Kashmir ethnically, socially and educationally and it will provide a sense of pride among the tribes.

“We the Gujjars and Bakerwals heartily welcome the gazette notification issued today reserving J&K Assembly seats of Rajouri, Budhal, Thanamandi, Surankote Mendhar, Gulabghar, Kangan, Gurez and Kokernag for Tribal communities.”

The Delimitation Commission has reserved 9 ACs for STs for the first time as the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State did not provide for reservation of seats for the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly.

The commission has granted the reservation under Constitution of India Article 330 and Article 332 in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and was worked out on the basis of 2011 Census. (KNS)

