Speedy reforms, attention on infrastructure infused new energy in economy: LG

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday listed various breakthrough initiatives of the UT Government for furthering the economic growth and holistic development of Jammu & Kashmir.

Terming the lack of adequate infrastructure in the past as a major hurdle in the growth of J&K economy, the Lt Governor said that significant steps were taken by the government in the last three years to eliminate impediments and expedite decisions on approvals for timely implementation of projects.

“We have achieved the historical milestone of 50,726 projects within a year which is five times higher than the 2018 figure of 9,229 projects. Speedy economic reforms and focused attention on infrastructure development have infused new energy right across the economy which has directly resulted in reviving investment activity and investor sentiment,” said the Lt Governor.

Sinha said that the revival of different sectors of economy, like handicraft, industrial investment, tourism and unprecedented pace in building infrastructure has given the Union Territory enviable strength and self-confidence.

“Artificial boundaries were created within the system, which have been removed to ensure growth with equity so that every citizen of J&K benefits from fast economic development, rapid social change and J&K’s prosperity. In the connectivity sector, earlier only 6.54 KM roads were being built every day, which has now been substantially increased to 20.68 KMs road per day. Approximately, Rs. One Lakh Crore is being spent on road and tunnel infrastructure, which are opening up new vistas for the people living in far-flung areas,” he said.

“Enhanced connectivity is significant not only for the overall growth of the economy but also to meet the objectives of strengthening of institutions for providing basic necessities to all, agriculture, promotion of inclusive growth and generation of employment opportunities. Inclusive growth is the ultimate

goal of the government,” the Lt Governor observed.

The LG also highlighted measures to improve agriculture and horticulture productivity, such as diversification of high-density crops, availability of high-quality seeds, improvement in water management and promotion of technology. He said that the all-round improvement in this important sector would contribute significantly toward economic growth of Union Territory of J&K and employment creation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print