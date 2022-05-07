Cop in civvies shot at, critically injured in Srinagar

Srinagar: A policeman in civvies was critically injured on Saturday after militants fired upon him near Aiwa Bridge along Dr Ali Jan road in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said.

A top police officer said that the cop, Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Danwar Eidgah, was travelling in his bike, possibly on way to duty at PCR, when militant fired upon him this morning, leaving him critically injured.

The policeman, driver with 112 police vehicle, was shifted to nearby SKIMS hospital, the officer said.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers, the officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print