Pahalgam Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

SRINAGAR – One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Batkoot area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Annatnag district on Friday.

Official sources said that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Batkoot forest area of Pahalgam.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

