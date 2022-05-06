7 Covid cases in Jammu

Srinagar: Seven Covid cases were detected in Jammu while Kashmir reported zero cases on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
It said that five more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, three from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 14,210 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,27,33,189.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin said that Jammu District reported seven fresh cases while as no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.