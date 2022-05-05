Active Hizb militant arrested in Kokernag Anantnag: Police

Srinagar:Police on Thrusday claimed to have arrested an active militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A top police officer while confirming that on a specific input a cordon and search operation was launched in Sagam Kokernag by Police and army’s 19RR.

During CASO one militant was arrested along with arms and ammunition. The arrested militant has been identified as Mohd Ishfaq Shergojri resident of Nowgam Verinag, the top police officer said.

He was active since 15th September 2017 in Anantnag district, a C- Category Hizb militant and was wanted in many militancy related incidents, the officer added.(GNS)

