Top police officials greet people on Eid

Srinagar: Top police officers greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar wished the people of Kashmir a joyful and blessed Eid and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the region.

He also wished all ranks of Police and their families a joyful Eid and expressed his hope that the festival will bring joy and happiness among the people of Kashmir.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), central Kashmir Sujit Kumar in his message hoped that the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.

He also appealed to people to do as much charity as possible and join the happy moments of the destitute, orphans, widows and other victims of fate.

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Rakesh Balwal hoped that the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the UT.

He prayed for communal harmony, brotherhood and upholding of human values.

He further said that the festival reminds us to share our joys with the destitute and deserving. “The occasion teaches us to rededicate ourselves for the service of people, reaffirm our commitment towards brotherhood and selfless service to humanity.”

The SSP has also prayed for peace and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

