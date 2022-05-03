Muslims being targeted with violence around the world: Biden



Washington, May 3 Around the world, Muslims are being targeted with violence, US President Joe Biden said on Monday asserting that Muslims make America stronger every single day even as they still face real challenges and threats in the society that they live in.

At a White House reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Biden said he has appointed the first Muslim to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

It’s especially important because today, around the world, we’re seeing so many Muslims being targeted with violence. No one, no one should discriminate against oppressed or be oppressed for their religious beliefs, he said to applause from the select gathering at the White House.

Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani vocalist and composer, was one of the speakers at the event along with First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Talib M. Shareef, Imam of Masjid Muhammad, known as The Nation’s Mosque’ in Washington, DC.

Today, we also remember all those who are not able to celebrate this holy day, including Uyghurs and Rohingyas and all those who are facing famine, violence, conflict, and disease, Biden said.

And honour the signs of hope and progress toward the world we want to see, including the ceasefire, which allowed the people in Yemen to honour Ramadan and celebrate Eid in peace for the first time in six years, he added.

But at the same time, we have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists, he said.

Biden said, making the US more equitable, more inclusive for Muslim Americans is an essential part of the enduring work to form the more perfect union.

We’re the only nation in all the history of the world that’s been organised not based on a religion, race, ethnicity, geography, but on an idea. Think about that. An idea, he said.

In a tweet after the event, Biden said, Jill and I were honoured to host an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House tonight, and we send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating across the world. Eid Mubarak!

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris too wished people on the occasion.

Doug and I send our warmest wishes to all who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr. Muslims in the US and around the world celebrate after a month of deep reflection, helping those in need, and connecting with community. From our family to yours, Eid Mubarak! she said in a tweet

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print