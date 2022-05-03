IED blast in Tral, 2 CRPF soldiers injured: Police

Anantnag: Two personnel of the paramilitary CRPF were injured after militants targeted their bullet proof mobile bunker with an Improvised Explosive Detonator (IED), here in Tral area of Awantipora police district in South Kashmir.

“They have received minor injuries and have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, has said.

The incident took place in Larmoo village of Tral, Monday evening, at about 7:30 PM. As per police reports two BP vehicles carrying police and CRPF men were patrolling the area when militants targeted the vehicle with an already planted IED.

“The IED was low intensity and caused minor damages to one the vehicles carrying the CRPF personnel,” Kumar has said.

Following the incident reinforcement has been rushed to the area and searches were being carried out to try and nab the attackers.

“Senior police and forces officials have also rushed to the spot and are assessing the situation,” Kumar has said.

A case meanwhile has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up. “The attackers will be nabbed or neutralised soon,” a senior police official from the area said.

