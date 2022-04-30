Power dept says ‘highest load’ serviced on Shab-e-Qadr

SRINAGAR: On Shab-e-Qadr, the Power Development Department (PDD) was able to supply 1575 MW and 170 LAC units of energy which is the highest load served to Kashmir valley on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr from 1800 hrs of 28th April 2022 to 0600 hrs of 29th April 2022, the department said in a statement.
“This is 55 MW more peak achieved and about 7 Lac units of more energy supplied vis-a-vis last year’s Shab-e-Qadr. During the same time period last year, 1520 MW peak load was served and 163 Lac units of energy supplied,” it said.
Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary, PDD, said he is grateful to the Union Power Minister RK Singh for providing additional 207 MW to Jammu & Kashmir and this will substantially add to the power availability of the Union Territory.
“We are trying to procure as much power as available at the energy exchange at whichever price. But, due to increased nationwide demand, we can avail limited power only. However, I am confident the situation will improve in coming days and we will be able to give better supply,” Nitishwar Kumar said.
