Army Major Among 3 Soldiers Injured In Mine Blast Along LoC In Poonch

Poonch: An army major was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Friday.

Official sources said that during a routine patrol along the LoC in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast due to which three army personnel suffered injuries. “They have been suitably evacuated and are undergoing treatment,” an army officer said.

Sources said that the blast took place at around 1330 hours after the soldiers accidentally stepped into the land mine, injuring Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havaldar Hukum. They said all three of them sustained multiple injuries and have been evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur by helicopter. (GNS)

