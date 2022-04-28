Pulwama Gunfight: 2 local Al Badr militants killed, ops over

Pulwama: Two local militants of Al-Badr outfit have been killed in an encounter between the security forces and militants in Mitrigam village of Murran area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that two local militants have been killed in the gunfight.

He said that a soldier was also injured during initial exchange of fire who has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told KNO that: “Both killed identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub. 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. Both belong to Al Badr outfit. Both had been involved in series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022.” Encounter is over now, the official said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print