KU to issue advance date-sheets for UG exams to finish courses on time

Panel formed to bring academic session in sync with national calendar under NEP

Srinagar: In a major step towards streamlining the academic and examination calendar and bringing the COVID ravaged academic system back on track, the University of Kashmir has decided to issue advance date-sheets henceforth for various undergraduate programmes being offered at the University’s affiliated colleges. This new initiative has been conceived to bring the examination calendar back on track in the minimum possible time, and ensure timely completion of UG programmes and consequent award of degrees to the students without any delays.

The Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir, has issued circular instructions to this effect. The advance preparation of the calendar would enable the holding the respective examinations within the time frames prescribed and timely completion of various courses. Delay in holding examinations in the past often led to courses being stretched beyond the prescribed timelines.

The move comes days after the government decided to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic session and shift to a uniform academic calendar which will be synchronised with the national academic calendar. The Higher Education Department (HED) has already constituted a committee comprising Director Colleges, Dean Academic Affairs (DAA) of Jammu University, Kashmir University, and Cluster University of Srinagar and Jammu to prepare a uniform calendar for J&K. The recommendations of the committee are expected this week.

The new academic calendar would ensure that no student is at disadvantage and is able to apply to any college across the country or overseas for graduate and postgraduate studies seamlessly.

