Night Temp Drops After Rains As MeT Forecasts Hot & Dry Weather For 2 Days

Srinagar: Amid forecast for ‘hot and dry’ weather for next 48 hours, night temperatures recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A MeT official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.3°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital which received 1.5mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 1.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir which had 2.6 mm of rain overnight, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.0°C against 9.7°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C below normal during this time of the season for the place which received 0.4 mm of rain during the time, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 2.8°C against 5.4°C last night. The temperature was 4.4°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir which had the highest rainfall of 12.3mm during the time, he said.

Gulmarg had 2.8 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 1.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 3.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.0°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 0.8 mm of rain and recorded a low of 7.2°C against 10.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.1°C against 24.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 11.0°C, Batote 11.6°C and Bhaderwah 8.6°C, the official said.

“Mainly dry & hot weather most likely during 26-27th in J&K (significant rise in day temperature in Jammu region and mainly dry in Ladakh till ending April,” he said.(GNS)

