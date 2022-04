Srinagar: A massive fire broke out at Kani Mazar area of Nawa Kadal on Tuesday evening, officials said.

They said that fire broke out from a residential house this evening and has quickly spread to other structures as well.

Locals said that the gas cylinder explosion has also taken place.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders have rushed to the spot while the efforts are on to douse the flames—(KNO)

