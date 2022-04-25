Rains lash parts of Kashmir; MeT says weather set to improve

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir received fresh rains as cloudy weather continued in the Valley on Monday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received traces of rain overnight till 0830 hours today even as it recorded a low of 12.2°C against 7.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Gulmarg had 1.2 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.4°C against 0.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 3.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 1.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 10.9°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.6°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 2.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.7°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 1.0°C last night. The temperature was 5.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.0°C against 20.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 14.2°C and Bhaderwah 11.7°C, the official said.

The weatherman said that gradual improvement in the weather was expected as the day progresses.

“Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rain till the end of April except a brief spell of light rain with thunderstorm during evening of 28th April over few places of Kashmir Division”. (GNS)

