Pulwama: Another militant has been killed taking the toll to three in a gunfight with security forces in Pahoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said that third militant has been killed in operation which had started today afternoon at Pahoo village of Pulwama, talking the toll of militants killed to three.

The identity of the slain militants has not been ascertained yet, the official said.

