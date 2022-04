Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that the youth joining militants “leads to destruction of families and nothing else.”

“Teenager from Khanyar, Srinagar who joined (militant) ranks a week ago killed in an encounter in Pulwama,alongwith two other (militants), Srinagar police said in a tweet. “Active (militants) exploit gullible youths for their own ulterior motives.

Such madness by youths leads to destruction of families and nothing else,” it added. (GNS)

