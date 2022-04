Pulwama: An encounter broke out between forces and militants in Pahoo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Police in a tweet informed that the gunfight has started in Pahoo area of Kulgam district, saying that the security forces are on the job.

“##Encounter has started at #Pahoo area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted—(KNO)

