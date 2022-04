Srinagar:Predawn Encounter has started between militants and security forces at Jalalabad Sunjwan area of jammu district.

A senior police officer said that gunfight is underway and probably two militants are believed to be trapped.

The operation was launched after a specific information was recieved by the joint team of forces in the Sunjwan area.

Pertinently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having scheduled visit to Jammu on 24th April.(GNS)

