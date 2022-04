Srinagar: Another militant has been killed taking toll to three in an ongoing encounter at Malwah area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday.

In a tweet Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “So far, 03 militants have been killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,”

Earlier in the day top LeT commander Mohd Yousuf Kantroo and an unidentified was killed in the encounter.

A joint team of Police and army had launched predawn a cordon and search operation in the area.(GNS)

