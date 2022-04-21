6 AGMUT officers from AP, Delhi transferred to J&K

Srinagar:The Government of India on Wednesday ordered the transfer of six IAS and IPS officers of AGMUT cadre to Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect.
According to an order, four IAS and two IPS have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.
It said Devansh Yadav, Ayushi Sudan and Minga Sherpa, all three IAS officers of AGMUT cadre, have been transferred to J&K from Arunachal Pradesh while Rashmi Singh has been transferred from Delhi.
The two IPS officers Umesh Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar Yadav have been transferred to J&K from Delhi, the order issued by Under Secretary to the Government of India, Rakesh Kumar reads.
