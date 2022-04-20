Disaster Preparedness Training held at GDC Boys Sopore

Srinagar: Disaster Preparedness Training was organised by Directorate of Civil Defence at Govt. Degree College (Boys) Sopore. The programme was conducted in collaboration with IQAC, Eco Club & NSS Wing of the College.
Parviaz Sajad Ganie, Addl Deputy Commissioner Sopore, was the Chief Guest & Principal Govt. Degree College Sopore Dr. Salma Ahad was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.
The inaugural address was delivered by Director Civil Defence Kashmir Firdous lqbal. Key note address was delivered by Principal Govt Degree College Sopore, Dr. Salma Ahad.
Vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Shamim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Science.
A live demonstration of equipments was also conducted in the second session which evoked keen interest from the students and participants. The efforts of Civil Defence Baramulla under the supervision of Dy. SP Mohd Shafi Sheikh and Dr. Hilal Ahmad Division Warden Civil Defence Baramulla made the event successful.
Divisional Warden Civil Defence I.P Singh delivered lecture on first-aid techniques. Waseem Ahmad Sr. Consultant gave a lecture on disaster preparedness. DySP Furqan Qadri Sopore also attended the programme.
The guests included members of Sopore Civil Society, Sopore Football/Cricket club representatives/members of adventure clubs of Sopore, members of Zaingeer Civil Society, members of Doabagh Civil Society, members of Sopore Traders Federation/North Fruit Traders/ Commerce Industry Association, Press Club of Sopore, NGOS of the town. The program was moderated by Prof. Suhail Abdullah Malik HOD Env Science.
The students of Degree College Sopore participated in the programme, besides a debate competition was also held. During the programme demonstration sessions were conducted by the trainers of SDRF.
