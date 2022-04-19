J&K Braces Up For Light To Moderate Rains

Srinagar: With Jammu and Kashmir set to get another spell of rain, night temperature recorded an increase on Tuesday, officials said.

“Weather is likely to remain ‘partly cloudy’ at most places of central and south and cloudy at North and North West Kashmir with possibility of light rain at scattered places of central and North Kashmir mainly from late afternoon/evening,” a meteorological department official said, adding, “Thereafter, light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied by occasional gusty wind and isolated hail storm is likely at many places of Kashmir during April 20-21.”

Regarding Jammu, he said, the weather will be mainly clear and hot at most places. “Thereafter, a spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is likely at many places of Jammu region during April 20-21,” he said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any major rain during this spell.”

The official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 10.4°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.4°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 11.0°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 4.5°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.5°C against 4.4°C last night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.4°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 9.8°C against 7.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.6°C against 22.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 4.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 15.8°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 11.2°C, the official said. (GNS)

