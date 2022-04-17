LG greets people on Easter

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Easter.
The Lt Governor in his message said, Jesus Christ’s resurrection marks the triumph of truth and love over evil and hatred, and inspires us to follow the path of sacrifice and forgiveness.
“On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I convey my greetings and good wishes to all, and in particular, my Christian brothers and sisters in J&K. It is a day of hope, peace and a new beginning. Let us follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and dedicate ourselves to the service of the weak and downtrodden,” Lt Governor said.
