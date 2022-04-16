Kokernag encounter: Solider killed, ops on

Anantnag: A solider has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Watnar area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said that a army solider identified as Nasheen was critically injured during initial exchange of fire in ongoing encounter who was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter, he said—(KNO)

