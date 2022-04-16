9 injured in gas cylinder blast in Kupwara

Kupwara: Atleast nine people suffered serious burn injuries following an LPG gas cylinder explosion inside a kitchen in Mugalpora village of Kupwara district on Saturday.

“Nine people suffered burn injuries after an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the house of of Ghulam Mohidin Wani son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani of Mughalpora Kupwara. Among the injured four have been taken to hospital for treatment, ” Officials said.

Hospital authorities identified the injured as Naseema Begum wife of Ghalam Rasool, Ghulam Hassan Wani, Tufail ahmad Wani son Ghulam Mohidin and Ghulam Mohidin Mir son Mohammad Subhan.

“However, the 3 among injured were rushed to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment, ” the officials added.

Meanwhile, police investigation into the matter is underway—(KNO)

