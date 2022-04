Srinagar: A soldier committed suicide inside a JAKLI centre at Rangreth here during midnight, officials said on Friday.

They said lance naik Akash Kumar shoot himself dead with his service weapon at around 2 a.m. midnight.

While the soldier died on the spot, official said that the reason for him taking such an extreme step could not be immediately known.

A police official said that cognizance of the matter has been taken and further investigations are underway. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print