Six Covid cases in Kashmir, zero in Jammu

Srinagar: Six Covid cases were reported in Kashmir while zero cases were detected in Jammu, an official bulletin said.

It said that eight more COVID-19 patients from Kashmir division have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 11,143doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to22381484.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453915 positive cases, 75are Active Positive (03in Jammu Division and 72in Kashmir Division), 449090 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam reported two cases each while as Bandipora, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, the bulletin informed that no fresh cases were discovered from any district of Jammu Division for today.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

