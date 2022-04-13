NC asks GoI to shun suspicion against JK Govt employees

Seeks rollback of all anti-labour laws enacted post 2019

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said that the new employment policies and termination spree has opened the doors for witch-hunt in Jammu and Kashmir, undermining the tenets of labour rights and the right to life.

This was said by party state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while expressing concern over the duress under which the government employees are working in J&K. “Employees are the extended arms of the government anywhere. The volley of diktats and orders issued by the incumbent government have had government employees on pins and needles. The arbitrary termination policy is hanging like the sword of Damocles over our government employees. Such measures far from maintaining the atmosphere of integrity have induced an atmosphere of fear in the government departments,” he said.

Terming the attitude of the incumbent JK government against JK employees as an affront to their rights and privileges, he demanded the rollback of such policies that undermine the perception of natural justice, and basic human rights. “There is an atmosphere of fear in the government departments, against the interest of the people. Instead of issuing such orders, the government must ensure that the rights of the people and their livelihood are protected.”

“These laws of exception are being thrust to tighten the juggernaut around the necks of employees pushing them towards a state of despondency. How can the employees work in an atmosphere of suspicion?” Imran said, adding that the rules blur the distinction between the executive and the judiciary.

Imran said the “cloud of suspicion” against the employees will “severely affect the work culture and subsequently the administrative work. It is an act of wanton vilification by a government against its own arms”.

He further contended that those engaged on contractual and need basis are being discriminated against for decades altogether now despite serving people with dedication and commitment. “In most of the cases these contractual need based employees are sole breadwinners of their families. The government cannot be unmindful of its obligation to secure social and economic justice to this literally exploited segment of society,” he added.

