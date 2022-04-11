PDD lineman electrocuted to death in Pattan

Baramulla: A Power Development Department employee (PDD) was electrocuted to death on Monday after receiving an electric shock while repairing a faulty line at Khenpeth Singhpora area of Pattan in Baramulla district.
An official said that the lineman received an electric shock and died on the spot while repairing a live wire on an electric pole in Khenpeth village.
The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Rasool Wani (35), a police official said.
Notably, hundreds of power department linemen have already lost their lives in the line of their duty in the recent past in Kashmir—(KNO)