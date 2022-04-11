Over 770 take part in Army’s ‘Run for Fun’ marathon

Jammu: More than 770 defence personnel and civilians took part in a marathon organised by the Army’s Ace of Spades division in Rajouri district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The event, which was part of the ongoing ‘Rajouri Day’ celebrations, was organised to spread awareness about the importance of physical fitness and endurance and to foster a spirit of adventure, camaraderie and brotherhood, the official said.

The highlight of the ‘Run for Fun’ was the participation of over 200 women and girls, the official said.

‘Rajouri Day’ is celebrated on April 13 every year to commemorate the bravery and valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district from rebels and Pakistan army who had infiltrated from across the border in 1948.

The spokesperson said the event was graced by dignitaries, including from the defence sector. They included General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division, Maj General Rajeev Puri, Station Commander, Brigadier N V Nanjundeshwara and DIG BSF, Rajouri, Dhirendra Singh Sindhu.

The ‘Run for Fun’ was flagged off by Reema Puri and later cash prizes along with Rajouri marathon merchandise were awarded to the winners under various categories, the spokesperson said.

As assured during the promotion of the event, all those who participated were given Rajouri marathon merchandise consisting of a digital certificate of participation, t-shirts and ‘Finisher’ medals, the official said.

The spokesperson said by providing a national level platform for the participants, the event reinforced the Army’s continued commitment towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print