24 students at NIT Srinagar test Covid positive

Srinagar: Rapid antigen test (RAT) for Covid-19 returned positive for 24 students at NIT Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.
In a letter to Head of the Department, Social and Preventive Medicine GMC Srinagar, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hazrabal informed that 24 students out of 47 tested positive for Covid 19 during RAT today. “It is requested to kindly take up the matter with the concerned authorities for necessary declaration of MCZ (Micro Containment Zone),” the letter, said a copy of which lies with GNS.
