2 militant associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said they along with security forces arrested two militant associates of proscribed LeT in Budgam.
An official spokesperson said police in Budgam along with 2 Rashtriya Rifles and 179 Bn CRPF arrested two militant associates of LeT from the orchard area of Rathsun Beerwah, Budgam.
The duo was identified as Wajid Yousuf Akhoon son of Mohammad Yousuf Akhoon resident of Rathsun Beerwah & Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh resident of Kawoosa Khalisa.
Incriminating material, arms & ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds have been recovered from their possession, it added.
Accordingly, a case (FIR No. 35/2022) under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been initiated.
