J&K witnessing ‘golden period’; 80 lakh tourists visit UT in past few months: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that Kashmir was witnessing a “golden period” on the Tourism front as 80 lakh tourists have visited the UT in the past few months alone, breaking all the records of past 20 years.

“Record number people are visiting Kashmir. This is a golden period on tourism front in the history of Kashmir and we should cash in on this period,” he said. “In the past few months, 80 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir, which is record number ever if compared to past 10 to 20 years. Flight operations too have broken all previous records. Today all hotels are booked in advance and people of other States of India are finding it difficult to get an air-ticket for Srinagar.”

Replying to a query about tourism related activities, he said on an average, 3500 Shikaras row in the Dal Lake. He said that government is committed to ensure the lake is cleaned on fast-track basis.

He said that the administration led by him is committed to preserve and restore the lost glory of world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar as the administration was working with the local citizens to clean the lake from weeds and other pollutants.

“This is for the first time that government along the locals is cleaning Dal Lake. People and the locals of Srinagar are on the same page and under a pledge to see the Dal Lake clean from weeds and other pollutants,” the LG said said on the sidelines of flagging off an event titled ‘Athwas’, a unique partnership between citizens and authorities for rejuvenation of Dal Lake. Under the project, de-weeding and dredging will be conducted in collaboration with the citizens.

He said that in past many decades, Dal Lake was never as clean as it is at present. “Credit goes the administration as well as the people,” he said. “Director Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) mode has helped a lot to ensure cleaning of lake on war-footing besides changing the lives of those cleaning the Lake. Today you can see Char-Chinar from a distance and in the days ahead, you will see how clean the lake will be. I think for the first time in the past 150 years, Dal Lake looks so clean.”

He said that Centre has allocated Rs 273 crores for the preservation of Dal and Nigeen lakes in the budget 2022-2023 of which Rs 136 crores will be utilized for the conservation of Dal Lake alone.

“You will soon see that Lake back to its pristine glory for which it was once popular across the globe,” the LG said.

About a question about Smart City, he said not enough being done to make Srinagar smart. “We are working on that path of making the city as smart. When you will have a cycle ride on the foreshore while enjoying the free internet for half-an-hour, you will surely bring sweets to us,” the LG said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print