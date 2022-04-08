Portal for verification of government works launched

JAMMU: Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Atal Dulloo, today launched Physical Verification Portal (PVP) for physical verification of government works at Civil Secretariat here.

The portal has been developed by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics in collaboration with National Informatics Centre for filling of online verification report in a structured and standardized format for analyzing, sorting and creating data bank.

The application has been integrated with BEAMS, the schemes and works are being assigned to the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (Regional Directors, E&S Jammu/ Kashmir) by the Finance Department (Development Expenditure Division- I (DED-I) dealing with the district sector and Development Expenditure Division- II (DED-II) for state sector and centrally sponsoring schemes.

Atal Dullo was apprised of the detailed features of the portal saying that physical verification is being conducted by the District Statistics and Evaluation Officers of the concerned districts.

The aim of physical verification of projects is to carry forward institutionalized system of transparency and accountability at all levels of governance for ensuring financial discipline and proper project management of works. Besides, it will also ensure completion of works within approved cost, completion of all procedural formalities like accord of AA, TEC, e-tendering and technical sanction within budgetary allocation, to avoid time and cost overrun and deliver benefits of development to the stake holders in a time bound manner.

Director General, Economics and Statistics J&K, Satvir Kour Sudan, Director General (DED-II), Tariq Ahmad Khan, Director General (PFD) PD&MD, S. Bilal, Director General Budget, M Y Itoo, Director General Accounts and Treasuries, Mahesh Dass, Director General Codes, Shadi Lal Pandita, Director (DED-I), PK Bhat, State Informatics Officer, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Scientific Assistant, NIC, Rohit Kumar also participated in the event among other officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print