BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a special search operation (SSO) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said.

They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based militants attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory.

The troops were on high alert following the adverse inputs and were regularly patrolling the areas near the three-tier border fencing along the IB, they said.

The SSO was launched on the zero-line ahead of the fence along the IB in sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor during which a bag full of weapons and ammunition was recovered, they said.

The recoveries include one AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of AK-47 rifle, two magazines, two made-in-Italy pistols, 40 rounds of pistol and four pistol magazines, they said, adding the troops averted a major tragedy by ensuring the consignment smuggled from Pakistan did not enter India.

Talking to reporters, BSF DIG S K Singh said the troops once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and made a big dent on their nefarious activities.

He further said the BSF is on high alert all the time and committed to secure the International Border. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print