B’la Municipal Councillors move no-confidence motion against incumbent president

Baramulla: Councillors of Municipal Council Baramulla (MCB) on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent municipal president.

An official said , that 12 councillors of Municipal Council Baramulla moved the no-confidence motion against the incumbent president Towseef Ahmad Raina.

“It is pertinent to mention that from the last one year major funds lapsed due to the inefficiency of the president. So we the majority of elected councilors are of the opinion that we want to replace the said post with some another elected councilor as per the J&K municipal act 2000,” 11 councilors mentioned in the no confidence motion copy.

Tauseef Raina was elected as chairman of the Municipal Council Baramulla (MCB) as he defeated his opponent by a margin of four votes—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print