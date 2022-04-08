7 Covid cases in Kashmir, zero in Jammu

SRINAGAR The Government on Thursday said that seven COVID cases were reported in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453845. Moreover,26 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 02 from Jammu division and 24 from Kashmir division. The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K. Providing districtwise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 06 cases, Budgam reported 01 case while as Bandipora, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian and Ganderbal