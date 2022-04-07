SKUAST-K, Sagg Eco Village commences workshop on ecological entrepreneurship

Srinagar: SK University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced a five-day online workshop on ‘Ecological Entrepreneurship’ in collaboration with Sagg Eco Village.

The jointly organised workshop, under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K, aims to provide practical knowledge and hands-on exercises for the participants interested in entrepreneurship to understand and start developing the mindset and competence required for Ecological Entrepreneurship. The objective is to introduce and impart knowledge about the entrepreneurial mindset and the concept of ecological entrepreneurship to the participants using participatory action research methodology. To help the participants understand and practice why and how to set goals, how to do a self-analysis for career planning, and how to achieve their goals, using methods that are both rooted in time tested cultural wisdom and proven by science and to equip participants with practicable knowledge to develop their mindset and competence for Ecological Entrepreneurship.

50 students from various faculties and divisions of SKUAST Kashmir are participating in the workshop along with the team of Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura and IDP SKUAST Kashmir.

The workshop is conducted by Dr Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Ecological Consultant cum Coach, Sagg Eco Village and Mool Sustainability Research and Training Centre.

Prof Raihana Habib Kanth , Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura along with the course coordinator Dr Naveed Hamid presented a detailed picture of SKUAST Kashmir’s achievement in arena of innovation and entrepreneurship.

