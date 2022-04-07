Cab driver seriously injured in cylinder blast outside Tulip Garden

Prima facie seems accidental blast; FSL team reaches spot to rule out any other probability: Police

Srinagar: A cylinder blast took place in a cab outside Tulip garden in Srinagar in which the driver of the vehicle got injured, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that a cylinder blast occurred inside a tempo vehicle parked outside Tulip garden Srinagar. “In the incident, the driver of the vehicle got injured,” he said, adding that there was no need to panic.

Sources said that the driver has been shifted to a Srinagar hospital where he is being treated.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that on Wednesday afternoon at around 2:35 pm, one blast took place on the rear end of a tempo vehicle in the car parking of Botanical Gardens which caused localised damage to the rear door of the vehicle.

“Prima facie the blast seems to be accidental in nature, most probably caused due to a cylinder or other pressure equipment failure. The driver, Amjad Ali is grievously injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. FSL team is on job and checking the vehicle to rule out any other probability,” the police spokesman said.

—KNO

